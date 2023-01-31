Economic Survey 2023: What it said about Russia-Ukraine war and India's 'unique' opportunity

Russia-Ukraine war fuelled inflation that led to raising of interest rates by central banks.

The Economic Survey for 2022-23 took into account the damage caused by the Russia-Ukraine war to the global economy as it was staging a recovery from COVID-induced slowdown. The Survey highlighted how the conflict led to rise in inflationary pressure and disruption of key supply chains that were recovering from the pandemic impact.

The conflict slowed the flow of FDI in manufacturing in the first half of FY23. Prices of key inputs for industry like oil and metal spiked. Foodgrain and edible oil prices also surged in the wake of the conflict.

The Survey said that the Russia-Ukraine war fuelled inflation globally leading many central banks to fight rising prices with raising interest rates. This put pressure on emerging market currencies like rupee that further heightened inflationary pressures.

"It all started with the pandemic-induced contraction of the global

output, followed by the Russian-Ukraine conflict leading to a worldwide surge in inflation. Then, the central banks across economies led by the Federal Reserve responded with synchronised policy rate hikes to curb inflation. The rate hike by the US Fed drove capital into the US markets causing the US Dollar to appreciate against most currencies. This led to the widening of the Current Account Deficits (CAD) and increased inflationary pressures in net importing economies"

The Survey noted that as companies build resilience in supply chains in the wake of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, India has a unique opportunity to become a global manufacturing hub.

It said that the war also led to housing prices rising owing to the rise in prices of construction material.