 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Economic Survey 2023: Strong recovery in hospitality sector, occupancy at pre-Covid level

Moneycontrol News
Jan 31, 2023 / 02:41 PM IST

The Economic Survey 2023 which was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on January 31 noted that the occupancy rate in hotels last year saw full recovery and reached average pre-pandemic level of 2019-20.

The survey added that there are improvements in metrics including occupancy rate, Average Room Rate (ARR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) which are now much nearer to the pre-pandemic level of FY20

The hotel industry is thriving with occupancies returning to pre-Covid level after a slowdown in business for two years due to COVID-19 impact, said the Economic Survey 2023 tabled in the Rajya Sabha on January 31.

The survey added that there are improvements in metrics including occupancy rate, Average Room Rate (ARR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) which are now much nearer to the pre-pandemic level of FY20.

"Presently, the hotel industry is thriving with improvements in occupancy rate, an increase in ARR and a rise in RevPAR. The occupancy rate in November 2022 stood at around 68-70 percent, completely recovering the average pre-pandemic level of 2019-20," the survey noted.

Aiding the revival of travel demand was the high vaccination rate in the country, as also effective pandemic management that ensured speed in imposing as well as the lifting of mobility restrictions closely tracking the spread and subsiding of the virus, the survey said.

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show