Economic Survey 2023: Startup job creation galloped 36% to 269,000 jobs last year

At a time when startups have been on a layoff spree, the Economic Survey 2023 has highlighted that direct jobs created by young companies jumped 36 percent to 269,000 last year. Meanwhile, the total number of jobs created by startups in the last 5 years has crossed 9 lakh.

According to the Survey, the number of recognised startups in the country has increased from 452 in 2016 to 84,012 in 2022. About 48 percent of the country’s startups are from Tier II & III cities, signalling a tremendous grassroots potential, it added.

Catch all Economic Survey 2023 LIVE updates here

The Survey also said that the rate of job creation by startups in 2022 was 64 percent higher than the average of the previous three years.

Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc