Economic Survey 2023 signals inflation won’t pinch so much this financial year

India’s inflation challenge in the coming financial year (FY24) will be a lot less stiff than it has been in FY23, said the Economic Survey. It praised proactive inflation management by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government, and said it “can be contrasted with advanced economies that are still grappling with sticky inflation rates”.

International crude oil price, the principal driver of inflation this financial year, has returned to normal levels, and so have prices of other major commodities, the survey pointed out. Further, due to the anticipated slowdown in advanced economies, inflation risks coming from global commodity prices are likely to be lower in FY24 than in FY23, it added.

Consumer price inflation is expected to average 6.5 percent in FY23. The RBI projects retail inflation at 5 percent for the first quarter of FY24 and 5.4 percent for the next.

That said, the Survey also warned of upside risks to inflation from a variety of factors, such as a supply chain disruption arising from the re-emergence from COVID-19 in China and the higher probability of a soft landing for the US economy, which could push up commodity prices.

“In general, climate across the world has become increasingly erratic, further fortifying upside risks to food prices. A lot depends on industrial input prices: they may ease, but on the flip side, their delayed pass-through to consumer prices may contribute to the stickiness of core inflation,” said the Survey.

Read More

The Economic Survey also noted that states like Telangana, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Andhra Pradesh saw especially high rates of inflation in FY23.

Fuel and clothing were the major contributors to the surge in inflation.