 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Economic Survey 2023: Robust capital, infra goods production marks start of private investment cycle

KT Jagannathan
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:39 PM IST

Strong domestic consumption growth and investment revival are expected to keep industrial production humming, says the Survey.

Represrentative image

The Economic Survey 2023 expects the stepped-up investment demand to become a powerful stimulus for industrial growth.

The estimates for the second half of FY23 show improvement in overall industrial growth, especially in the manufacturing sector, both yearly and sequentially, according to the Survey.

The industry sector witnessed a modest growth of 4.1 percent in FY23 compared to 10.3 percent in FY22. A combination of factors – cost-push pressures, supply-chain disruptions and China lockdown – has triggered a slowdown in the global economy. “The fading away of the base effect must have also weighed on growth in FY23,” the Survey says.

Ukraine war impact

COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions

View more

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
 View more
+ Show