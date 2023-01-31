English
    Economic Survey 2023: Rebound In FDI Inflows Expected

    Notwithstanding an overall drop in FDI in the first half of FY23, inflows have stayed above the pre-pandemic levels, driven by structural reforms

    Ashwin Mohan
    January 31, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

    The government struck an optimistic note in the Economic Survey 2022-23 when it came to inbound overseas investments and is betting on a rebound in FDI ( foreign direct investment) inflows cushioned by the high growth of the domestic economy and a gradual drop in inflation.

    "With the rise in global uncertainty in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, FDI equity inflow in manufacturing in the first half of FY23 fell below its corresponding level in the first half of FY22. The monetary tightening at the global level has further restricted the FDI equity inflows. A rebound in FDI inflows is, however, expected as the Indian economy sustains its high growth while monetary tightening the world over eventually eases with the weakening of inflationary pressures," the Economic Survey said.

    Putting the lens on the manufacturing sector, the survey added, "Annual FDI equity inflows in the manufacturing sector have been steadily increasing over the last few years. It jumped from US$ 12.1 billion in FY21 to US$ 21.3 billion in FY22 as the pandemic-driven expansionary policies of advanced economies led to a surge in global liquidity."

    The Economic Survey also highlighted the steps taken by the government to liberalize the FDI regime and attract global investors across multiple sectors.