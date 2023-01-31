 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Export outlook may remain flat in coming year if global growth does not pick up: Survey

PTI
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:47 PM IST

India's export growth is likely to be flat in the next fiscal if the global economy does not pick up, the Economic Survey said on Tuesday.

The Survey said that though India's merchandise exports have touched an all-time high of USD 422 billion in 2021-22, the world economy has started facing formidable headwinds and the ripple effect of the global trade slowdown has started reflecting in India's goods export growth.

India's exports contracted by 12.2 per cent to USD 34.48 billion in December 2022 due to the global demand slowdown, and the trade deficit widened to USD 23.76 billion during the same period, according to government data.
During April-December this fiscal, the country's overall exports rose 9 per cent to USD 332.76 billion while imports increased 24.96 per cent to USD 551.7 billion.

The trade deficit during April-December 2022 period widened to USD 218.94 billion as against USD 136.45 billion in April-December 2021.