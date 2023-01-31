Economic Survey 2023: Projects worth Rs 108 trillion at different stages of implementation under NIP

Under the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), projects worth Rs 108 trillion are currently at different stages of implementation, according to the Economic Survey 2023 document tabled on January 31.

Introduced in 2019, NIP has a projected investment of around Rs 111 trillion for FY20-25 for developing a comprehensive view of infrastructure development in the country. At the time of its launch, NIP consisted of 6,835 projects. It has now expanded to over 9,000 projects across 35 sub-sectors and covers economic and social infrastructure projects jointly funded by the Central Government, State Governments, and the private sector.

The Economic Survey document tabled on Tuesday (January 31) noted, of these, 8,964 projects were under the different stages of implementation. More than half of these belong to the transportation sector, while the rest belong to communication, energy, logistics, social infrastructure, transport, water and sanitation and commercial infrastructure.

Amritha Pillay