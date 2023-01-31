 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: India becoming favoured investment destination for renewables

Sweta Goswami
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

Economic Survey 2023: To meet India’s long-term target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, “tens of trillions of US dollars” will be required, it said

The government also said that 62 percent of India’s total installed capacity will be from non-fossil fuel by 2029-30. (Representative image)

Investment in India's renewable energy sector has been close to or higher than $10 billion every year since 2016, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 that was tabled in the Parliament on January 31.

“India is progressively becoming a favoured destination for investment in renewables,” The survey document said. It cited the Renewables 2022 Global Status Report to further state that during the period 2014-2021, total investment in renewables stood at $78.1 billion in India.

The government also said that 62 percent of India’s total installed capacity will be from non-fossil fuel by 2029-30. This is in line with India’s target of having 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil based power capacity out of a target of at least 800 GW by 2030.

