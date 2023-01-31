English
    Economic Survey 2023: India becoming favoured investment destination for renewables

    Economic Survey 2023: To meet India’s long-term target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, “tens of trillions of US dollars” will be required, it said

    Sweta Goswami
    January 31, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST
    The government also said that 62 percent of India’s total installed capacity will be from non-fossil fuel by 2029-30. (Representative image)

    Investment in India's renewable energy sector has been close to or higher than $10 billion every year since 2016, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23 that was tabled in the Parliament on January 31.

    “India is progressively becoming a favoured destination for investment in renewables,” The survey document said. It cited the Renewables 2022 Global Status Report to further state that during the period 2014-2021, total investment in renewables stood at $78.1 billion in India.

    The government also said that 62 percent of India’s total installed capacity will be from non-fossil fuel by 2029-30. This is in line with India’s target of having 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil based power capacity out of a target of at least 800 GW by 2030.

