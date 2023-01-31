 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey 2023: Here are the key figures

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Jan 31, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

The Survey was tabled in the Parliament today by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The annual publication reviews the developments in the country’s economy over the past year.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2023 in Parliament on Tuesday. The Survey, released a day before Budget 2023 is scheduled to be presented, comes amid recessionary fears around the globe.
Here are the key figures from the 2023 Survey.

Economic growth

India’s baseline GDP growth in real terms for FY24 has been pegged at 6.5 percent. This is broadly comparable to the estimates provided by multilateral agencies, such as the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, the actual outcome for real GDP growth in FY24 will probably lie between 6 and 6.8 percent, depending on the global economic and political scenario, according to the Survey. This is lesser than the 7.0 percent growth estimate for FY23, and the 8.7 percent growth achieved in FY22.