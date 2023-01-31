 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Economic Survey 2023: Govt spent 2.1% of GDP on healthcare in FY23

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Jan 31, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

The share of expenditure on health in the total expenditure on social services, said the survey report, has increased from 21 percent in 2018-19 to 26 percent in 2022-23.

The pre-budget Economic Survey was tabled by Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31

The Economic Survey 2023 tabled in the Rajya Sabha on January 31 said that that the central and state governments’ budgeted expenditure on the health sector reached 2.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022-23 while the revised estimate the year before was 2.2 per cent of the GDP.

In comparison, 1.6 per cent of the GDP was spent by the Centre and state governments on health in 2020-21.

The share of expenditure on health in the total expenditure on social services, said the survey report, has increased from 21 per cent in 2018-19 to 26 per cent in 2022-23.

Also Read Budget 2023 Expectations Live Updates: What Economic Survey says on growth, global risks and inflation