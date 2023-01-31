English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Economic Survey 2023: Govt should meet FY23 budget deficit target, stay on medium-term fiscal path

    The budgetary reforms introduced by the Union Government in the last few years will support attaining the fiscal policy targets, the economic survey said.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST
    The general government deficits as a percent of GDP have consolidated after their peak in FY21.

    The general government deficits as a percent of GDP have consolidated after their peak in FY21.

    India’s central government should be able to meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of GDP for this financial year, according to the Economic Survey for 2022-23. The Centre is also likely to stick to its medium-term fiscal path, the survey, tabled in the parliament on January 31, added.

    “It is evident from… the Union Government finances that the additional expenditure needs of the Centre arising during the current year are expected to be fulfilled by the more-than-anticipated revenue collections,” the survey said. “Thus, it is expected that reaching the budget estimate for the fiscal deficit during FY23 will not be a concern for the Union Government.”

    Moreover, with resilient economic growth, continued revenue buoyancy, and careful expenditure management over the medium run, the Union Government will be on track with the fiscal path outlined by the Medium-Term Fiscal Policy Statement, the survey added.

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present her budget for the next financial year on February 1. The government aims to lower fiscal deficit to 4.5 percent of GDP by FY26.