English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Live: LIVE: Closing Bell
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Economic Survey 2023: Drones helped in creation of over 1 crore property cards in 65,000 villages

    Land mapping surveys using drones are being conducted through the Union Government's Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme, which was launched in 2020.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 31, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
    Over 1 crore property cards have been prepared with the help of drones for 65,000 villages (Representative image)

    Over 1 crore property cards have been prepared with the help of drones for 65,000 villages (Representative image)

    Land mapping surveys using drones have been completed in 2.15 lakh villages, facilitating the preparation of over 1 crore property cards as on 2022, the government said in the Economic Survey 2023 released on January 31.

    Drone surveys are being conducted through the Union Government's Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) scheme, which was launched in 2020.

    Drones of many start-ups such as Aereo (previously Aaraav Unmanned Systems), Garuda Aerospace, and others, have been helping in this scheme by creating accurate land records for rural planning and reducing property related disputes.

    The Economic Survey said that the surveys have been completed in states such as Haryana, Uttarakhand, Goa and Union Territories such as Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.