What is Economic Survey? Significance, time, date, and other details explained

Ravi Prakash Kumar
Jan 30, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

The Economic Survey 2023 will be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31 after the budget session of Parliament begins at 11:00 am

The Economic Survey of India, which is tabled every year a day before the Union Budget, will be presented on January 31. Economic Survey 2023 will highlight the state of the economy in the current financial year 2022-23.

The flagship report is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). V Anantha Nageswaram, who was appointed the CEA in January 2022, will present the Survey this year.

What is the Economic Survey?

Economic Survey details the country's performance in the last one year. It also underlines key challenges that lie ahead along with measures to deal with them. It essentially lays the groundwork for the presentation of Budget.