What is Economic Survey? Significance, time, date, and other details explained

The pre-budget Economic Survey 2023 will be tabled by Sitharaman in Parliament on January 31

The Economic Survey of India, which is tabled every year a day before the Union Budget, will be presented on January 31. Economic Survey 2023 will highlight the state of the economy in the current financial year 2022-23.

The flagship report is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). V Anantha Nageswaram, who was appointed the CEA in January 2022, will present the Survey this year.

What is the Economic Survey?

Economic Survey details the country's performance in the last one year. It also underlines key challenges that lie ahead along with measures to deal with them. It essentially lays the groundwork for the presentation of Budget.

The survey puts out economic growth forecasts, giving out detailed reasons why it believes the economy will expand faster or decelerate.

Read More

Economic Survey 2023: Date, time, when, and where to watch

Budget Session begins at 11:00 am on January 31st with the President's address to both houses of Parliament. After that, the economic survey is tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. After the presentation, a press conference will be held by the CEA.

The press conference will be streamed live on Moneycontrol and other official govt handles on Youtube and Twitter.

The document can be downloaded from ‘www.indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey‘ after its presentation in Parliament.

Moneycontrol will also cover the Economic Survey 2023 with minute-by-minute updates and expert commentary.

Economic Survey: Challenges and review

The Economic Survey is a longstanding tradition that was first presented in 1950-51. Over the last few years, the Economic Survey has been presented in two parts ‘Part A’ and ‘Part B’. The first volume typically outlines the challenges facing the Indian economy, while the second volume is generally a broad-based review of the year gone by. It also details major schemes run by the government as well as key policies and their outcomes.

Economic Survey: What is the significance?