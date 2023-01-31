Economic Survey 2023: Centre's capex in space sector falls 50% in April-November 2022

In 2022, Skyroot Aerospace became the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into space.

At a time when India's space tech start-up ecosystem is scaling new heights with multiple rocket/satellite launches, the government's capital expenditure in the space sector has seen a nearly 50 percent decrease in April-November 2022, when compared to the same period in 2021, the Economic Survey showed.

The survey released on January 31 showed that the Centre's capital expenditure decreased from Rs 40,000 crore in April-November 2021, to Rs 20,000 crore for the same period in 2022, translating to a 48.74 percent decrease.

In 2022, the India space tech start-up ecosystem wrote its name in the pages of history when Skyroot Aerospace became the first Indian private company to launch a rocket into space. Several other space tech start-ups such as Pixxel, Dhruva Space and others also successfully launched their satellites into space in 2022.

Earlier, space tech start-ups had told Moneycontrol that for Budget 2023, the industry is expecting a larger allocation for the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-Space), the government's one-stop body for all dealings with private space industry players.

Read More

IN-Space was allocated Rs 33 crore in last year's budget. Start-ups told Moneycontrol that Rs 100 crore should be issued for IN-Space as viability gap funding to set up new infrastructure.