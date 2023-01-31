Economic Survey 2023: Agriculture credit flow up by 13% over target

Representative Image

The Economic Survey 2023 presented in Parliament on January 31 said the agriculture credit flow was about 13 per cent more than the target of ₹16.5 lakh crore in 2021-22. The target for the flow of credit to agriculture for 2022-23 had been fixed at ₹18.5 lakh crore.

The survey said that as a result of the initiatives and measures taken to strengthen existing policies, there has been a consistent increase in the agriculture credit flow over the years, exceeding the target every year for the past several years.

As of December 30, 2022, banks issued Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to 38.9 million eligible farmers with a KCC limit of ₹4,51,672 crore, the report noted.

With the government extending the KCC facility to fisheries and animal husbandry farmers in 2018-19, the number of such cards in those sectors has also grown. As of October 17, 2022, 100,000 KCCs have been sanctioned for the fisheries sector and 950,000 as of November 4, 2022 to the animal husbandry sector.