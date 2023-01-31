Economic Survey 2023: 26 crore children enrolled in schools in FY22

There was a steady improvement in the Gross Enrolment Ratio and gender parity in schools in financial year 2022, the Economic Survey 2022-23, released on January 31, stated. This improvement was witnessed both in the primary classes as well as upper primary ones.

According to the survey, quality education plays a primary role in breaking the cycles of poverty as well as social marginalisation. Enlisted as Goal 4 under the UNSGD, it targets quality education thus promoting lifelong opportunities by the year 2030, which has transformative outcomes such as no poverty, zero hunger as well as gender equality. With this context, the NEP 2020 was also established as the first education policy of the 21st century.

The GER for children of ages 6 to 10 years enrolled in primary schools has seen a rise, for both girls as well as boys, in FY22. This particular improvement has reversed the declining trend witnessed in the years FY17 and FY19.

The Upper Primary GER comprising students of ages 11 to 13 years was also seen improving in FY22, thus reversing the stagnancy of the same in FY17 as well as FY19.

In the fiscal year 2022, schools witnessed the enrolment of 26.5 crore students. Furthermore, 19.4 lakh additional children were also enrolled in Primary as well as Higher secondary levels of education. The number of enrolment of Children With Special Needs in FY22 stands at 22.7 lakh in comparison to 21.9 lakh of FY21, thus totalling an increase of up to 3.3 percent. An increase in enrolments has been witnessed across all levels (primary, upper primary, secondary and higher secondary) except for the pre-primary level, at which enrolment was seen reducing from 1.1 crore in FT21 to 1 crore in FY22. Related stories Budget 2023 | Ayushman Bharat may cater to India's missing middle - Report

Finance Minister Sitharaman chairs first pre-Budget 2023 consultation

ECL approach for provisions will lead to sustainable loan growth, increase due-diligence, bankers sa... Furthermore, the rate of school dropouts has witnessed a decline in the current times. This comprises both girls as well as boys. This is a result of schemes such as Samagra Shiksha, RTE Act, and improvement in school infrastructure, facilities, employment of better teachers and their regular training, free textbooks, and uniforms among many others.

Moneycontrol News