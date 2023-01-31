 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Economic Survey﻿ 2023: Employment levels have risen in the current financial year

Pallavi Singhal
Jan 31, 2023 / 04:11 PM IST

India's employment levels have risen in the current financial year, the Economic Survey for 2022-23 said on January 31, citing multiple sources.

"Employment generation is an important policy goal," Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran told reporters.

The survey, tabled in the parliament by the finance minister, cited the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) which has shown that the urban unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above declined from 9.8 percent in the quarter ending September 2021 to 7.2 percent in September 2022.

“This is accompanied by an improvement in the labour force participation rate (LFPR) as well, confirming the emergence of the economy out of the pandemic-induced slowdown early in FY23,” the survey added.