Will continue to strive to meet disinvestment targets, says DIPAM Secretary

The government will continue to strive to meet disinvestment targets subject to market conditions within the next two months, Secretary of Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Tuhin Kanta Pandey told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interaction.

"This year we have done a divestment of Rs 68,000 crore so far, which is close to 70 percent, of our FY24 target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore," he added.

He spoke also about the performance of CPSE indices in recent years and mentioned these indices have consistently outperformed both the Nifty and Sensex. He attributed the strong performance to the consistent dividend policy of PSUs and their high governance standards.

According to Pandey, the dividend targets set in the latest Budget are a 'realistic number and that PSUs are expected to continue delivering solid returns'. He emphasized the importance of maintaining these high standards and policies, which have helped to make PSUs reliable performers in the Indian stock market. Pandey highlighted the need to calibrate India's divestment strategy. According to him, asset monetisation is a crucial part of the capital expenditure cycle. He also said there is currently no plan in the works for bank privatisation.

Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister Talking about privatisation, Pandey explained the importance of reforms in businesses and also expectations of closing the IDBI Bank transaction in FY24. The central government and Life Insurance Corporation of India plan to sell an over 60 percent stake in IDBI Bank and transfer management control of the lender. Pandey was among the architects of the Union Budget for fiscal year 2023-24, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. He has also been responsible for the ongoing government disinvestment drive including that of LIC and Air India.

