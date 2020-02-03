Disinvestment road map for 2020-21: Is it aggressive or realistic?

Shalini Mathur

Budget 2020 makes a clear acknowledgement that the way to welfare and creating jobs passes through wealth generation and investments.

As a prominent theme of the Budget, ‘economic development’ assumes a significant place, aiming at reforms across sectors and, more importantly, yielding more space for the private sector. It is hoped that disinvestment will bring in greater discipline, improved access to financial markets and better valuations while giving an opportunity to the public at large to partake in the wealth.

The government realises that capital expenditure through projects such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP) will be essential to pull the economy back on the growth track. At the same time, Union Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman accepted a slippage in the fiscal deficit target of 3.3 percent for FY20, pegging it at 3.8 percent for this fiscal and 3.5 percent for FY21 after taking a deviation of 0.5 percent under the FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management) Act.

Tax mop-up has fallen as a result of growth slowdown and the corporate tax rate cuts. The latest actual data for FY20 brings that out for the first time since 2009-10. There was a contraction in the Centre’s gross tax revenues in the first nine months of FY20 by (-) 2.9 percent. Overall, compared to the budgeted estimates of 2019-20, the revised estimates for gross tax mobilisation envisages a 12.1 percent decline. Given this context, the role of non-tax receipts, including disinvestment, assumes significance.

The government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 2.1 lakh crore for 2020-21 to partially meet its revenue needs. It will be interesting to watch the disinvestment landscape in the next few months to get a sense of how these targets are met and, more importantly, how the disinvestment receipts are utilised.

From a revised disinvestment target of Rs 65,000 crore for FY20, the government has taken a quantum leap for FY21, a massive increase of 223 percent. The target has two components: Rs 1,20,000 crore from disinvestment receipts and Rs 90,000 crore from stake sale in PSU banks and financial institutions. The latter includes the part-sale of the government’s holding in LIC (Life Insurance Corporation of India) by way of an initial public offering and offloading its holding in IDBI Bank to private, retail and institutional investors through the stock exchange.

The government had to revise downwards its earlier FY20 Budget estimate of Rs 1.05 lakh-crore and till December 2019, it collected only Rs 18,000 crore as disinvestment proceeds. Considering that, the new numbers do look aggressive.

During their interactions with the media, both the FM and the disinvestment secretary made all the right noises, saying efforts are under way to realise the goal. It may still be possible to achieve the target of Rs 65,000 crore for this fiscal.

However, the next six months will be crucial for achieving the new steep target. Air India, BPCL (Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited), CONCOR (Container Corporation of India) and Shipping Corporation of India are some of the big-ticket cases where the government hopes to realise substantial receipts.

Assuming that the government does achieve its budgeted disinvestment target, it is important to see how the proceeds are put to use. An analysis of the Budget numbers shows that the quality of fiscal deficit has worsened, which is a matter of concern. The revenue deficit to fiscal deficit ratio for FY21 (BE) stands at 76.5 percent, as against 65.1 percent in FY20 (RE), indicating a rise in revenue expenditure in the overall deficit.

Capital expenditure for FY21 is budgeted at a higher 1.8 percent of GDP (gross domestic product) as against 1.7 percent in FY20 (RE). On the other hand, revenue expenditure has gone up to 11.7 percent of GDP, from the earlier 11.5 percent.

If the disinvestment receipts are used to largely meet revenue expenditure, it will severely curtail the government’s ability to meet capital expenditure targets for the NIP and other projects that are crucial for reviving growth.

The aggressive stance of the government is indicative of a bold thinking of “exit in the interest of efficiency, productivity and accountability”. Will the targets be achieved to help support the investments needed for economic revival? Hope floats.