App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Budget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi
Recommended articleBudget 2019 vision for New India, takes care of every section of society: PM Modi

or go to

Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Demand for white goods to rise on cash doles to farmers, tax incentive: Industry

The industry expects that sops to the middle class in the Budget, such as tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 lakh and cash doles for farmers, would act as a catalyst to boost the demand.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Consumer electronics and appliances industry players on February 1 said demand for white goods is expected to increase following measure announced to help farmers and middle class in the Union Budget.

The industry expects that sops to the middle class in the Budget, such as tax rebate for income up to Rs 5 lakh and cash doles for farmers, would act as a catalyst to boost the demand.

Besides, the rural electrification bid announced by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal would push the rural demand, said the Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA).

"The Interim Budget for 2019-20 has focused on farmers and the middle class and should boost consumption," said CEAMA President Kamal Nandi.

related news

The industry, which had recorded de-growth in the first half of this fiscal and is struggling for growth, said the full tax rebate "will boost sentiments and we foresee a rise in demand for the mass segment of consumer durable good".

According to Nandi: "Rural support schemes will serve as a catalyst in improving the demand for consumer electronics and appliances. Category penetration levels should therefore improve fast."

While, Panasonic India and South Asia President and Chief Executive Officer Manish Sharma said an average middle class would save Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 from the income tax exemption and this may help its potential customers of appliances.

"This would have a direct impact of consumption of appliances and we do expect a higher growth from here and help in better manufacturing also," he said, adding: "It's paving way for a good future."

Mirc Electronic, which owns brand Onida, said the Budget was "definitely positive" for the industry, which would help boost the demand.

"Increase in disposable income in the hands of both middle class and rural India is definitely going to spur demand for consumer durable goods such as TV, AC and washing machines," said Mirc Electronics Managing Director Vijay Mansukhani.

Whirlpool India termed it as a forward-looking Budget that would act as a catalyst for higher demands.

"Along with the recent reduction in GST on appliances, this anticipated increase in consumer spending can be a catalyst for higher demand in our sector," said Whirlpool India Managing Director Sunil D'Souza.

Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Economy #India #Piyush Goyal

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.