Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

The carnage on Friday has decisively broken a month-long consolidation and dragged the market to a four-month closing low on the first day of the new monthly series, January 27. This resulted in equity benchmarks posting the biggest weekly loss since the week ended December 23 last year. Market participants remained cautious ahead of Union Budget 2023 and the FOMC meet outcome scheduled next week.

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,291 points or 2.13 percent to 59,331, and the Nifty50 tanked 423 points or 2.35 percent to 17,604, while the correction in the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices, was more than in the frontliners, falling 2.8 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, for the truncated week ended January 27.

The severe correction in banking & financial services, energy, metal and infrastructure stocks caused weakness in equities, whereas buying in auto, FMCG, and technology stocks limited the downside.

The coming week is crucial for the market as there are lot of events lined up, including the Union Budget, the US Federal Reserve commentary, monthly auto sales numbers, and corporate earnings, all of which will give a direction to the market. Initially there could be some rebound, given the severe fall in the week gone by. But the sustainability of the rebound will largely be based on these events. Further, the movement in Adani Group stocks will also be closely watched by the participants after the recent steep fall, experts said.

"Markets are pointing towards more pain ahead and the upcoming events, viz. Union Budget and US Fed meeting outcome would keep the volatility high," Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research at Religare Broking, said.

He feels since the pressure is broad-based, the focus should be more on risk management.

Investors, on the other hand, can start nibbling selectively as some stocks across sectors are offering good bargains after the recent sell-off, Ajit said.

Here are 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week:

1) Union Budget 2023

The Union Budget 2023 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. This will be critical not only for the financial markets but also for the economy, as several policy measures likely to be announced in the federal Budget will set the tone for the markets as well as several sectors.

First and foremost, this is expected to be a balanced Budget with consistent focus on the fiscal consolidation roadmap with the aim to reduce deficit to 4.5 percent by FY26 from 6.4 percent in FY23, and economic growth, experts said, adding with the likely stronger tax collections for the current financial year, the capital expenditure for FY24 is expected to be higher than in FY23.

Further, the focus by the government would largely be on infrastructure (water, railways, defence, airports, roads, etc), green energy, electric vehicles, covering more sectors for PLI schemes, hospitality, digital technology, etc, with expectations of further support to the private sector and boost to rural consumption that weakened in the recent past.

However, experts say a tweak in the tax structure for salaried employees and change in long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax and tenure are highly unlikely.

"We believe the government should increase capex by 20-25 percent with increased sectoral allocation, with focus more on the country's supply side infrastructure. Considering that this is the last Budget before the next general elections, we are also factoring in higher allocation to food subsidy, employment guarantee, and rural infrastructure," Varun Lohchab, Head of Institutional Research at HDFC Securities, said.

They don’t believe that there has been a drastic demand reduction in India due to the interest rate hike cycle, as the underlying macroeconomic numbers remain resilient. Any means to spur consumption will likely be focused on rural India, where household earnings have been relatively weak, he said.

2) FOMC meet

The outcome of the two-day US Federal Reserve meeting (January 31-February 1) will be the second major event that will be keenly watched by global investors.

Given the hawkish commentary by Fed officials in the recent past, keeping inflation as a priority, though concerns of higher inflation have already eased, most experts expect another 25 basis points (bps) hike in the federal funds rate taking the range to 4.50-4.75 percent in February, and another 25 bps hike in the March meeting with the aim of bringing inflation back to 2 percent from the current level of 6.5 percent in December 2022.

The Fed is trying hard for a soft landing for the US economy and to avoid recession, while focussing on the inflation target.

Apart from that, investors will also watch out for the interest rate decision by the Bank of England (BoE) and European Central Bank (ECB) along with their commentaries.

3) Global economic data points

Here are key global economic data points to watch out for next week:

4) Corporate earnings

With the corporate earnings season gaining pace, more than 600 companies are lined up to announce quarterly numbers next week, including State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, HDFC, Bajaj Finserv, BPCL, GAIL, Tech Mahindra, ACC, Coal India, Indian Oil Corporation, Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma, UPL, Britannia Industries, Titan Company, and Divi’s Labs.

Besides, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, CSB Bank, One97 Communications (Paytm), Exide Industries, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, REC, Godrej Consumer Products, Indian Hotels, Jindal Steel & Power, Ashok Leyland, Jubilant FoodWorks, Tata Chemicals, Apollo Tyres, Bajaj Electricals, Dabur, Godrej Properties, Tata Consumer Products, Emami, InterGlobe Aviation, M&M Financial Services, Manappuram Finance, Marico, Tata Power, Zydus Lifesciences, MCX India, and Sun TV Network will also release their numbers next week.

So far, nearly half of Nifty50 companies have announced their quarterly earnings, which have been in line with analysts' expectations despite an uncertain global environment. While banks have posted robust results, auto, large-cap IT and FMCG companies have registered decent performance, experts said.

5) Auto sales

Monthly auto numbers are also set to be announced on February 1. Hence, all auto stocks, including Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland, Eicher Motors, Escorts, Hero MotoCorp and Mahindra & Mahindra will be in focus.

Most experts are positive on the sector with expectations of double-digit growth in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, healthy order book in passenger vehicles (PV), better tractor sales and positive 2-wheeler volume growth.

In January 2023, "passenger volumes are likely to be higher on healthy order book and ramp-up in production. Further, commercial vehicles are likely to maintain their double-digit growth momentum on better freight availability," Emkay said in its report dated January 27.

In addition, the brokerage feels tractor volumes are likely to be better on improving customer sentiments and finance availability. And lastly, 2-wheeler volume growth should be positive, supported by festival season (Uttarayan) and marriage season demand.

6) Domestic economic data points

On the economic data front, the fiscal deficit and infrastructure output numbers will be released on January 31, while the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data for January is scheduled for release on February 1.

In addition, S&P Global Services PMI numbers for January and foreign exchange reserves for the week ended January 27 will be released on February 3.

The last Manufacturing PMI, compiled by S&P Global, for December 2022 had jumped to 57.8, the highest number since October 2022, up from 55.7 in the previous month, indicating continuing improvement in business conditions, while the Services PMI climbed to 58.5 in the last month of 2022, against 56.4 in November 2022, suggesting the strongest expansion in the services sector with increasing new orders and output.

7) FII flow

The consistent and aggressive selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to keep the market sentiment sluggish, though there’s been great support from domestic investors. Experts expect FII flow to remain volatile till the market receives a dovish policy signal from the Federal Reserve.

FIIs have net sold more than Rs 9,300 crore worth of shares in the past week, including Rs 5,977.86 crore selling on Friday alone (the highest single-day outflow since April 18, 2022) leading to the severe fall in the market. With this, the total outflow stood at over Rs 29,000 crore, the highest monthly outflow since June 2022.

On the contrary, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have managed to offset the impact to a major extent by buying over Rs 7,000 crore during the week, taking the total monthly inflow to Rs 23,400 crore for January so far.

"FPI strategy in January has been selling in India and buying in relatively cheaper markets like China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Thailand. Shorting India has been profitable for FPIs this month," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

8) Technical view

The Nifty50 has decisively broken its four-week consolidation range to fall way below the 17,800 level, the crucial support zone held in the last one month, forming a long bearish candle on the daily as well as weekly charts, indicating weak sentiment among market participants.

On weekly basis, the index slipped below the short-term averages of 9 Daily Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) and 21 DEMA. Hence, 17,800-17,900 levels, which earlier acted as a support, could be the resistance for the Nifty50 in the coming days, whereas the 50 Weighted Exponential Moving Average or WEMA (17,400) is likely to be a crucial support for the index, experts said, adding that on daily basis, 200 DEMA (17,550) is expected to be the support area.

"Post the sharp sell-off last week and breakdown below the key support level of 17,800, all eyes are glued on the 200 DEMA, which is the last ray of hope for the bulls," Rohan Shah, Head of Technical Analyst at Stoxbox, said.

Also, the index has support of 38.2 percent retracement level of its prior whole advance from 15,183 to 18,888 and 50 WEMA, which is placed around 17,470 and 17,420 respectively. Thus, he believes, this will act as a strong support zone in the near term, and if protected, a pullback towards 17,800-18,200 can be anticipated.

9) F&O cues, and India VIX

Per monthly Option data, there is maximum Call open interest at 18,000 strike, which is expected to be the next crucial resistance area for the Nifty50, followed by 18,500 strike, with Call writing at 17,500 strike, and then 18,000 strike.

On the Put side, maximum open interest was seen at 18,000 strike, followed by 17,500 strike and 17,000 strike, with writing at 16,500 strike and then at 17,500 strike.

The above Option data indicates that the psychological 18,000 mark is likely to be crucial for the market in the coming days as a decisive close above this level can drive the Nifty50 towards the 18,500 level in the coming days, with support at 17,500.

Volatility surged significantly in the week gone by, jumping to 200 DMA (18.12) on the last Friday, after remaining range-bound in the 12-16 area, ahead of the Union Budget, FOMC meet, and the recent sudden selling in banking stocks. Experts feel that if the VIX surpasses 200 DMA, it could move towards the 20-21 area in the short term.

India VIX, the fear index, jumped by 25.60 percent to 17.32 level, from the 13.79 level, during the week.

"There seems to be a low probability of the VIX index surpassing the high of September 2022 (22.89). From the level perspective, the VIX index has a key resistance around the 20-20.50 zone. Till that is not taken out, the VIX index is expected to trade in a broad range of 12-20," Rohan Shah said.

10) Corporate action

More than 30 stocks will start trading ex-dividend next week, including 360 ONE WAM (erstwhile IIFL Wealth), Hindustan Zinc, LTIMindtree, Siemens, Mastek, Saregama India, TVS Motor, Coforge, NTPC, Sundaram-Clayton, Torrent Pharma and Vedanta.

Here are key corporate actions taking place in the coming week:

The street will also watch the response to the Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer (FPO) by Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the Adani Group, which will remain open till January 31. On the first day of bidding, January 27, the issue was subscribed 1 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.