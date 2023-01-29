 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 29, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

After the fall in the markets this week, the Union Budget and the US Fed meet outcome will set the tone for the markets for now.

The carnage on Friday has decisively broken a month-long consolidation and dragged the market to a four-month closing low on the first day of the new monthly series, January 27. This resulted in equity benchmarks posting the biggest weekly loss since the week ended December 23 last year. Market participants remained cautious ahead of Union Budget 2023 and the FOMC meet outcome scheduled next week.

The BSE Sensex plunged 1,291 points or 2.13 percent to 59,331, and the Nifty50 tanked 423 points or 2.35 percent to 17,604, while the correction in the broader markets, Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 indices, was more than in the frontliners, falling 2.8 percent and 3.4 percent respectively, for the truncated week ended January 27.

The severe correction in banking & financial services, energy, metal and infrastructure stocks caused weakness in equities, whereas buying in auto, FMCG, and technology stocks limited the downside.

The coming week is crucial for the market as there are lot of events lined up, including the Union Budget, the US Federal Reserve commentary, monthly auto sales numbers, and corporate earnings, all of which will give a direction to the market. Initially there could be some rebound, given the severe fall in the week gone by. But the sustainability of the rebound will largely be based on these events. Further, the movement in Adani Group stocks will also be closely watched by the participants after the recent steep fall, experts said.