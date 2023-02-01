English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Daily Voice | With likely capex of Rs 9 lakh crore in Budget 2023, this investment adviser is upbeat on 5 sectors

    Union Budget 2023: Sagar Lele, WealthBasket Curator & Founder of Rupeeting, is also positive on the cement space and says the sector has enough tailwinds to outperform in 2023

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    February 01, 2023 / 08:00 AM IST
    Sagar Lele, the Founder of Rupeeting

    Sagar Lele, the Founder of Rupeeting

    Sagar Lele, the WealthBasket Curator and founder of Rupeeting, doesn’t expect the Budget 2023 to bring in a systemic change in the market direction but he does see an upside in some pockets.

    The Sebi registered investment adviser, who has spent more than a decade in equity markets, says with a likely capex target of more than Rs 9 lakh crore, FY24 could be good for cement, construction, engineering, infrastructure, and rail sectors.

    He tells Moneycontrol in an interview that defence is likely to continue seeing higher spend and is also upbeat on the cement space. Edited excerpts:

    Do you think the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will be done with rate hikes after upcoming policy meetings?