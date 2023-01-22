 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Two announcements in Budget can foster long-term optimism on D-Street, says this investment strategist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 22, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Indian manufacturing exports are likely to grow at a fast pace over the next 3-5 years and beyond.

Vikas Gupta, CEO & Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital

"Most important to watch out for in the Budget 2023 is the continuation and enhancement of the Amrit Kaal Vision which was laid out in the previous budget," Vikas Gupta of OmniScience Capital says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The CEO and Chief Investment Strategist further says announcements of enhanced PLI incentives and significantly larger allocations to railways, defence, power/cleantech, exports, or incentives for FDI or domestic investments are likely to be positive for the markets, setting up long-term optimism on the Street.

Vikas with nearly 20 years of experience in capital markets thinks this is absolutely the right time to get into technology stocks, both domestic and the US.

It is unlikely that we will get another chance this decade to buy these transformative companies which are going to be the leaders in the disruption of the legacy business models and pioneers in helping establish the digital-first business models, he says.

Do you think manufacturing exports is a theme to watch out for the next 3-4 years?

Absolutely. With the PLI (production linked incentive) schemes already announced being quite successful, it is likely that the Budget for FY24 will further enhance the existing PLI schemes and also add new industries to further promote exports.