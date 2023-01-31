English
    Daily Voice | Equirus MD expects divestment target at Rs 75,000 crore for FY24 with 6 potential candidates

    The growth of rail infrastructure will be multi-fold with not just government but also private participation. Railways are set to roll.

    Sunil Shankar Matkar
    January 31, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
    Ajit Deshmukh of Equirus

    "We think that the scenario will improve in FY24 and therefore anticipate a divestment target of Rs 75,000 crore," says Ajit Deshmukh of Equirus.

    The sale of Air India sent a clear message on the government's intent that they are ready to shed the control on key entities, he believes. Hence, the potential candidates could be IDBI Bank, Container Corporation of India, BPCL, BEML, Shipping Corporation, NMDC among others, says the managing director and co-head of investment banking, backed by his over 25 years of management and leadership experience.

    On the FOMC meet, he does not think that the Fed will repeat its mistake of calling a pivot soon. "They will likely conduct 'normal' hikes in the steps of 25 bps and wait for inflation data to show a structural decline heading towards their long-term target before they call it a day," Deshmukh tells Moneycontrol in an interview. Here's the excerpt:

    If you were the finance minister, what would have been your priority in Budget 2023?