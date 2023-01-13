 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Budget should look at revival in consumption, credit growth and sops for some sectors, says this investment strategist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 13, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Clearly, the focus for budget 2023 will be to stimulate and give the economy a push, considering what we have been through since the last budget in 2022.

Santosh Joseph of Refolio Investments

The year 2023 seems to be very promising. With the Budget this year and the policy action from the government for the next one year, considering that we are heading up to elections in 2024, should keep the markets in a very buoyant mode," Santosh Joseph of Refolio Investments says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The CEO and Founder feels the focus for budget 2023 will be to stimulate and give the economy a push. The government will of course look at revival in consumption, credit growth and sops for some sectors, he believes.

The financial services professional with over 20 years of experience in asset management, banking and insurance further believes that the broader consumption should improve in 2023. "We believe that levers are reasonably in place for the Indian consumption story to have a broad and an organic positive outlook," he said.

Do you think the Indian equity market to be a big outperformer this calendar year?

I think we are in a more optimistic scenario that the Indian equity markets will outperform and do well this year, especially on the back of a very subdued or flat 2022. We saw the markets go through its own set of challenges in 2022, starting with the war in Ukraine and then inflation getting out of control and interest rates hikes.

This year, we see fewer of those risks. Oil prices are now a lot more stable than the uncertainties we went through in 2022. Though we may have a little more to go on interest rates scenario, the risk has reduced dramatically.