Daily Voice | Budget 2023 will be a market event only if there is change in capital gains tax, says this CIO

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 21, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Research & Ranking’s Chief Investment Officer Jaspreet Singh Arora expects the Union Budget to announce measures to boost rural demand and thinks road, rail and defence sectors will benefit from the government's spending push

The Union Budget 2023 will be an event for the market only if there are changes in the tax rates or tenures of Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) or Short Term Capital Gains (STCG) across asset classes, Research & Ranking’s Chief Investment Officer Jaspreet Singh Arora has said.

Indian markets have been volatile and analysts expect the volatility to continue as participants wait for the Budget 2023-24, the last full budget of the Modi government ahead of the 2024 national elections.

Since it is an election year, the government may announce benefits and policies aimed at the rural sector to boost languishing demand, says Arora. Certain measures could also be aimed at uplifting rural infrastructure, which indirectly boosts employment and relieves distress.

In an interview to Moneycontrol, Arora, who has over 18 years of experience in the capital markets, says there is a high probability of the Nifty delivering low to mid-double-digit returns in 2023. Edited excerpts:

Will the government meet its fiscal deficit target of 6.4 percent of the GDP for FY23? What could be the target for FY24?

The fiscal deficit currently stands at 60 percent of BE (budget estimates April-November 2022) with buoyant tax revenues. Tax revenues for April-November 2022 grew at 7 percent YoY (63 percent of BE) and are on track to meet FY23 budgeted estimates. We expect capex to pick up (currently at 60 percent of BE), supported by a rise in tax revenues for the remainder of the year. Thus, the fiscal deficit should be maintained around 6.4 percent with a low possibility of a minor slippage.

Jaspreet Singh Arora
Chief Investment Officer|Research & Ranking