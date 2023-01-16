 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Daily Voice | Budget 2023 should focus on 3 priority areas, says Venugopal Manghat of HSBC MF

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Jan 16, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

For the Mutual Fund house, fiscal consolidation is an important theme for Budget 2023. It, however, expects limited change in direct taxes in the Union Budget.

Fiscal consolidation is an important theme for Budget 2023, Venugopal Manghat, chief investment officer – equity of HSBC Mutual Fund, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

HBSC MF expects the government to maintain infrastructure spending and focus on manufacturing production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, logistics, rural development and employment creation, said Manghat, who has more than 27 years of experience in asset management.

For the IT sector, Manghat said the slowdown is yet to be fully incorporated in analyst estimates and the growth outlook for CY24 is also uncertain. Valuations are still not at a discount to the long-term average and so the chances of a rally in IT stocks are limited, he said. Edited excerpts:

What could be the priorities that the Budget 2023 would focus on?

The Indian economy has bounced back strongly post the pandemic, with GDP growth in the current fiscal year expected to be around 7 percent. The government provided the necessary support which enabled the economy to bounce back. However… some of the support needs to be withdrawn to contain the fiscal deficit. We, therefore, see fiscal consolidation as an important theme for this budget.

While we expect growth in FY24 to remain robust, it will face a drag due to slower global growth. Therefore, there remains the need to continue to offer support to help boost growth and productive capacity of the economy. The government has ably done that till now with its focus on infrastructure spending and supporting manufacturing through schemes like the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme. We expect the focus on these to continue.