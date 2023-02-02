 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cut in customs duty, support to MSMEs in Budget to help boost manufacturing, exports: Exporters

Feb 02, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President A Sakthivel said that many of the changes in the customs duties will help to provide competitiveness to manufacturing and exports, besides attempting imports substitution.

The announcements for tweaking customs duties in certain sectors and measures to support MSMEs will help in boosting domestic manufacturing and the country's outbound shipments, exporters said on Thursday.

Increase in capital investment outlay by 33 per cent to Rs 10 lakh crore, 50 years interest free loan to states to incentivise infrastructure investment, highest-ever capital outlay for railways, several infrastructure projects in port, coal, steel will have a multiplier effect on economy and employment, they said.

The reduction in duty on denatured ethyl alcohol and crude glycerine will help the downstream users in the chemical sector, the cut in duty on key inputs for producing shrimp feed will help the marine exports as will be the drop in duty on seeds for manufacturing lab-grown diamonds and R&D grant for the same to facilitate gems and jewellery exports, Shakthivel said.