Comment | This Interim Budget was no dead rubber

Viju Cherian

Outgoing governments usually treat interim budgets the way a champion side in cricket treats a dead rubber cricket match — the outcome of the match will not affect the result.

However, the Narendra Modi-led ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to approach its interim budget no less than a do-or-die series decider for the upcoming general elections. The BJP has not taken this match lightly, but has gone full offensive.

Finance minister Piyush Goyal used his speech to: highlight the achievements of Modi government in the past five years by pitting it against what was achieved over the past few decades, talk about the progress that is underway; and, lay out the roadmap for schemes till 2030!

Using the occasion to present a report card of the government’s achievements and goals is expected to boost the morale of the cadre and the electorate. After all, Goyal’s budget had a bit for everyone: from farmers to middle class to salaried class to armed forces to reality sector.

This has taken the wind out of the Opposition’s sails — at least for the time being.

While the Mahagathbandhan is not shaping out as a single anti-BJP bloc, there are three developments that could have got the BJP anxious: one, the revival of the Congress in the Hindi heartland. The confidence the party is exhibiting in the recent months (it has decided to not form alliances in a few states), party President Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of a guaranteed minimum income for the poor and Priyanka Gandhi’s entry into active politics, all point to this renewed vigour in the grand old party.

Two, regional parties are joining hands and this is expected to be a greater challenge for the BJP than for the Congress. In Uttar Pradesh, when the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party struck an alliance it appeared that there was a tactic understanding with the Congress.

Three, the BJP is finding it hard to keep NDA allies on board. In Tamil Nadu, many AIADMK leaders have openly expressed reservations against an alliance with the BJP. In Punjab, there are open rifts between the SAD and the BJP.

When seen from this perspective, does the government’s interim budget offensive betray the BJP’s fears about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls? Over the past few months the Opposition has been gaining momentum and survey-after-survey has been predicting that the BJP will have to work hard to win the general elections.

The interim budget has made many promises. In the days ahead, once the fine print is read, it will be clear if it is an economic game-changer or not. However, for the time being it is advantage BJP. The poll bugle has been sounded from Parliament’s Central Hall and now it’s over the dust and heat of the hustings.