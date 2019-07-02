Collateral free loans among top 5 expectations from Nirmala Sitharaman: Elara Capital

We expect sectors like financials (corporate banks), industrials (capital goods & infrastructure), cement, energy and utilities to outperform over the next 12 months, Garima Kapoor, Economist- Institutional Equities, Elara Capital & Pradeep Kesavan, Senior VP, Equity Strategy, Institutional Equities, Elara Capital, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Edited excerpts:

Q: What are your expectations from the Modi 2.0 Budget?

A: The main thrust of the Modi 2.0 Budget is expected to be agriculture, MSME and water sectors. Among key schemes, we expect the government to announce:

1. Collateral-free loans for entrepreneurs up to Rs 50 lakh

2. A scheme for providing short term agriculture loan up to 0.1 mn at zero percent interest rate for 1-5 years

3. Sugar subsidy for BPL families

4. Pension scheme for small and marginal farmers, and

5. A revamped scheme for piped water supply to rural households

Q: Will the government retain fiscal deficit target at 3.4 percent of GDP for FY20?

A: Due to a shortfall in FY19 revenue receipts, projections for FY20 need to be revised downwards. Against the revenue receipts of Rs 17.29 lakh crore in FY19 (RE), the government managed to garner only Rs 15.63 lakh crore in FY19 (A) as net tax revenue fell short by Rs 92,600 crore mainly led by GST revenue shortfall of Rs 60,000 crore.

Fiscal deficit of 3.4 percent in FY19 has been made possible on account of a Rs 1.32 lakh crore cut in the total revenue expenditure.

Although the visibility of revenue growth and expenditure compulsions suggests slippage could exceed 50 bps, we believe the government will limit the same to 20 bps by budgeting for 5G auction revenue, optimistic revenue projections and some consolidation in expenditure heads that are not an immediate priority. As such we expect the government to report a fiscal deficit target of 3.6 percent for FY20 on July 05.

Q: Will there be financial sector reforms such as PSU bank privatisations or capital infusion, etc., in the upcoming Budget?

A: We believe that the government has taken the merger route for PSU Banks and as a continuous process may not be a part of the Budget.

While the government will continue to provide recapitalisation fund of Rs 20,000-30,000 crore each year through the Budget, for which it will use RBI’s surplus reserve transfer.

Q: Will the government give investment stimulus to boost growth in Budget 2019?

A: The Budget announced in February had measures to boost consumption growth. These included the PM-Kisan Scheme (which has been extended to all farmers post elections), pension for unorganised sector workers, tax rebate for those earning up to Rs 5 lakh, exemption of levy of income tax on notional rent on second self- occupied house, and increase in TDS deduction of tax on rent among others.

We believe these measures if implemented well amid the government’s spending thrust on infra projects would be a good beginning.

However, one factor that would significantly boost growth is bank credit growth through fund infusion, i.e., recapitalising of PSU banks through RBI’s surplus reserves.

Q: Amid the recent fall we have seen in markets, where are the pockets of opportunities?

A: On a sectoral level, we believe that incremental investment will present opportunities and thus prefer this over-consumption. We expect sectors like financials (corporate banks), industrials (capital goods and infrastructure), cement, energy and utilities to outperform over the next 12 months.

As an asset class, we expect mid-caps to outperform large-caps on the back of:

1. Historical evidence on price support and valuation,

2. Strong institutional flows to support rally, and

3. Expectations for a strong earnings recovery in midcaps.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, midcaps continue to underperform largecaps (Nifty Midcap YTD –2.9 percent vs Nifty 7.8 percent) but the relative valuation is plunging toward –1SD levels, making midcaps attractive.

Q: What are your expectations from the June quarter numbers from India Inc.?

A: At a broader level, we anticipate ~25 percent EPS growth in FY20, compared to FY19. To that end, June 2019 being the first quarter, the strength in earnings growth is strongly anticipated. We expect financials (ex. NBFCs) and energy to have a strong quarter.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.