    Open for all to watch : Nifty Banker 3.0 | Watch Day 12 Session today by Ashok Devanampriya at 8pm.
    ChatGPT's answer on which is the most reliable finance news portal in India. Watch

    ChatGPT is a dialogue based AI chatbot that can understand and respond in natural language.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 05:30 PM IST
    The financial news portal named by ChatGPT provides financial news, analysis, and information on stocks, mutual funds, and other financial instruments. (Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

    When asked ChatGPT which is the most reliable financial news portal in India and here's what the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot had to say: "Moneycontrol is considered to be one of the leading finance news portals in India. It provides financial news, analysis, and information on stocks, mutual funds, and other financial instruments. It also provides tools such as stock screener, portfolio tracker and alerts, and financial calculators to help users make informed decisions.

