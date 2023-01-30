The financial news portal named by ChatGPT provides financial news, analysis, and information on stocks, mutual funds, and other financial instruments. (Image Courtesy: NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES)

When asked ChatGPT which is the most reliable financial news portal in India and here's what the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot had to say: "Moneycontrol is considered to be one of the leading finance news portals in India. It provides financial news, analysis, and information on stocks, mutual funds, and other financial instruments. It also provides tools such as stock screener, portfolio tracker and alerts, and financial calculators to help users make informed decisions.

The Budget 2023-24 will be broadcast live on Lok Sabha TV along with other news outlets. It can also be viewed live on Moneycontrol.com.

This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's fifth Union Budget. The budget presentation will commence at 11 am on February 1 and can continue for up to two hours.

The Budget 2023-24, which will shed light on the finances of the government and also determine its economic policies for the new financial year which is expected to be turbulent in the face of global headwinds, is less than a week away.

This will be the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi government ahead of the 2024 general election.