App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

'Change in 80C investments, LTCG unlikely in Budget given the fiscal constraints'

While interim measures like corporate tax cuts have been undertaken by the government to revive investment-led growth, we will watch out for measures to revive both consumption and investment led growth.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Chockalingam Narayanan

Pre- Budget Expectation for Mutual Fund Industry

The government has been very vocal about simplification of the tax structure and they have demonstrated that for the corporate sector through a gradual progression towards a simple rate and in some sense setting a sunset date for exemptions.

Close

In that light, we could see a similar path being taken on the personal taxation front. This could potentially mean simplification of the ways income is taxed and that in turn is likely to benefit investors and the mutual fund industry.

related news

There are obviously more populist expectations of increasing the 80C investment limits, reducing long term capital gain horizon etc. Given the Budget constraints, we are not that hopeful of the same but if it comes, it could very well be the one demand catalyst to increase savings and consumption in the economy.

Pre- Budget Expectation for Economy as a whole

Given the country's GDP growth is at a decadal low of around 5 percent, the upcoming Budget will be a very important policy document, which charts a path towards the government’s vision and focus on economic growth. While interim measures like corporate tax cuts have been undertaken by the government to revive investment-led growth, we will watch out for measures to revive both consumption and investment led growth.

In our limited understanding, the key measures to watch for are:

1) Trend of government spending for capital expenditure – especially given that there is likely slippage of divestment targets from this year to the next and that can provide a higher room for increased capital spending in FY21.
2) Sector specific policies on import substitution and export growth.
3) Increase in infrastructure, rural and social spending through innovative structures, attracting greater foreign participation in infrastructure annuity assets.
4) Power sector reforms, particularly on the distribution side.
5) Strategic divestments and roadmap towards the same.
6) Further simplification of tax structure and administration.
7) Personal income tax changes, if any, to increase consumption.

8) Fiscal consolidation path while achieving the above.

(The author is Head of Equities at BNP Paribas Mutual Fund.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 30, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Budget 2020 #Expert Columns

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.