HomeNewsBusinessBudget

Business in the Week Ahead (January 30-February 3, 2023)

Moneycontrol News   •

The Budget presentation is just a few days away. As the permutations and combinations hit a frenetic pace, what should you look for when the finance minister stands to read out the document? Not just that, a clutch of interest rate policy decisions across geographies will keep the week humming

With the past rate increases playing out in full force and inflation losing its sting by the day, there is a great deal of interest in tracking growth dynamics and the ideal asset allocation for investors (Representative image)
The billion-dollar question uppermost in everyone’s mind is: How will the Budget 2023 turn out? Can it live up to everybody’s expectations? Will it go the populist way, given the fact that it’s the last full-year budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Speculation is rife. The grapevine has it that the government is pretty much mindful of the high interest rate environment and will do every bit to focus on fiscal consolidation and make sure the sovereign cost of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers