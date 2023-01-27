English
    Business in the Week Ahead (January 30-February 3, 2023)

    The Budget presentation is just a few days away. As the permutations and combinations hit a frenetic pace, what should you look for when the finance minister stands to read out the document? Not just that, a clutch of interest rate policy decisions across geographies will keep the week humming

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST
    With the past rate increases playing out in full force and inflation losing its sting by the day, there is a great deal of interest in tracking growth dynamics and the ideal asset allocation for investors (Representative image)

    The billion-dollar question uppermost in everyone’s mind is: How will the Budget 2023 turn out? Can it live up to everybody’s expectations? Will it go the populist way, given the fact that it’s the last full-year budget before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections? Speculation is rife. The grapevine has it that the government is pretty much mindful of the high interest rate environment and will do every bit to focus on fiscal consolidation and make sure the sovereign cost of...

