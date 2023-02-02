 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget's demand-creating provisions to boost passenger vehicle sales: Maruti Suzuki India's Shashank Srivastava

PTI
Feb 02, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

With the auto industry's growth "very highly correlated" with the overall economy, he said the "growth oriented" Budget of finance minister NIrmala Sitharaman has ticked "most of the boxes" as far as the auto industry is concerned.

File image of Shashank Srivastava, senior executive director, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki.

The auto industry's estimation of clocking passenger vehicle sales of around 40.5 lakh to 41.5 lakh in the next fiscal will be aided by Union Budget 2023-24, which has provided many demand-creating provisions, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Shashank Srivastava said on Thursday.

"We have been predicting somewhere between 4.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent growth (in passenger vehicle sales), that's about 4.05 million to 4.15 million, for next year (2023-34). This year the industry should end at around 3.85 million (units)," Srivastava told PTI.

When the prediction was made, it was assumed that there would be no great changes in terms of tax rates and other factors that impact auto demand, along with inflation, crude oil prices and commodity prices remaining stable, he added.