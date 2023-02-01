Budget unveils slew of measures to give a leg-up to domestic manufacturing

Domestic production has been given a fresh fillip in Budget 2022-23. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has chosen to announce customs duty cuts on a number of items to protect local production.

Budget 2022-23 has given import duty relief to deepen the domestic value-addition in the manufacture of mobile phones.

While announcing relief in customs duty on import of certain parts and inputs, such as camera lens, the Budget has decided to continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year.

Similarly, to promote value-addition in the manufacture of televisions, the Budget has proposed to reduce the basic customs duty (BCD) on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 per cent. The finance minister has chosen to offer customs duty relief in view of the encouraging production numbers.

Following the Phased Manufacturing Programme, mobile phone production has increased from 5.8 crore units valued at about Rs 18,900 crore in 2014-15 to 31 crore units valued at over Rs 2.75 lakh crore in the last financial year. To rectify inversion of duty structure and encourage local manufacturing of electric kitchen chimneys, the BCD on electric kitchen chimneys is being increased from 7.5 per cent to 15 per cent and that on heat coils is proposed to be reduced from 20 per cent to 15 per cent.

Budget 2023: ITC cannot be claimed on goods/services used for CSR activities

Small farmers to benefit from this Budget: Agriculture Minister To support the ethanol blending programme, the Budget has proposed customs duty exemption for denatured ethyl alcohol, used in the chemical industry. BCD is also being reduced on acid grade fluorspar from 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent to make the domestic fluoro-chemicals industry competitive. Further, BCD on crude glycerin used in the manufacture of epichlorohydrin is proposed to be reduced from 7.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. To facilitate availability of raw materials for the steel sector, exemption from BCD on raw materials for manufacture of CRGO Steel, ferrous scrap, and nickel cathode is being continued. Similarly, the concessional BCD of 2.5 per cent on copper scrap is also being continued to ensure the availability of raw materials for secondary copper producers who are mainly in the MSME sector. The Budget has given a big boost to horticulture crops. As part of inclusive development, which forms a crucial component of the FM’s ‘Saptarishi’ guide, the Budget has announced the launch of Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme. The objective is to boost the availability of disease-free quality planting material for high-value horticultural crops. The Budget has made an allocation of Rs 2,200 crore for this purpose. The Budget has lent special thrust on encouraging local production of Lab Grown Diamonds (LGD). “This is a technology- and innovation-driven emerging sector with high employment potential,” the finance minister said in her Budget speech. These environment-friendly diamonds have optically and chemically the same properties as natural diamonds. To encourage indigenous production of LGD seeds and machines and to reduce import dependency, she announced a research and development (R&D) grant. This would be provided to one of the IITs for five years. As part of this scheme, she also announced a review of the customs duty to reduce the cost of production. The Budget has a proposal to ease the cost of credit to MSMEs. Last year, she announced that the credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs would be revamped. “I am happy to announce that the revamped scheme will take effect from 1st April 2023,” she said. The Budget has made an allocation of Rs 9,000 crore in the corpus. This will enable additional collateral-free guaranteed credit of Rs 2 lakh crore. Further, the cost of the credit will be reduced by about 1 percent.

