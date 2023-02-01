 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget unveils slew of measures to give a leg-up to domestic manufacturing

KT Jagannathan
Feb 01, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST

Cut in customs duty on a number of items, boost to local production of Lab Grown Diamonds, and cut in cost of credit to MSMEs among initiatives announced.

Domestic production has been given a fresh fillip in Budget 2022-23. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has chosen to announce customs duty cuts on a number of items to protect local production.

Budget 2022-23 has given import duty relief to deepen the domestic value-addition in the manufacture of mobile phones.

While announcing relief in customs duty on import of certain parts and inputs, such as camera lens, the Budget has decided to continue the concessional duty on lithium-ion cells for batteries for another year.

Similarly, to promote value-addition in the manufacture of televisions, the Budget has proposed to reduce the basic customs duty (BCD) on parts of open cells of TV panels to 2.5 per cent. The finance minister has chosen to offer customs duty relief in view of the encouraging production numbers.