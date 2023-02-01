Budget to target growth, smaller fiscal gap amid Adani woes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

India is set to unveil a budget that will chart a path for sustained robust growth and fiscal prudence although the fallout from Hindenburg Research’s allegations on the Adani Group poses an overhang on the presentation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will announce the last full-year budget before Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term in elections due in the summer of 2024.

From 11 a.m. in New Delhi, she is expected to report a spending plan of more than $544 billion in the financial year starting April to boost jobs, fund social welfare and provide perks for manufacturing, according to a survey of economists.