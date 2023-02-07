English
    Budget to help in reducing capital cost for Indian companies: Niti Aayog member Arvind Virmani

    PTI
    February 07, 2023 / 01:45 PM IST
    New Delhi, Feb 7 Appreciating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for continuing fiscal consolidation in the Budget for 2023-24, Niti Aayog member Arvind Virmani on Tuesday said it would help in reducing the cost of capital for Indian companies.

    Virmani further said the large increase in capital expenditures by 33 percent to Rs 10 lakh crore for infrastructure development will accelerate India's economic growth.

    "On fiscal consolidation, the Finance Minister has reiterated that she will stay on it (the path of fiscal consolidation).

    "… So, in a situation where there is a lot of global uncertainty, it is very very important because it will have an effect on interest rates available to Indian companies," he told PTI.