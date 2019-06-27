Budget Snapshots | Tourism: Getting India’s golden goose to give

Think India and tourism and the opportunities may seem limitless. It has a unique mixture of history, mythology, and geographical, culinary and cultural diversity that any foreign tourist would love to be immersed in. Yet, countries with far lesser seem to do a much better task of attracting overseas visitors. Consider what the previous Economic Survey had to say about tourism receipts.

India’s share of global tourist spends stands at a lowly 1.8 percent. If you consider the traffic statistics, then its share is lower at 1.1 percent. On the brighter side, that would imply that foreign tourists are spending more per person on an average in India than in some other countries in the list.

But that’s not enough. Tourism provides a boost to India’s service economy. The aviation, hotels and tourism operator industries are also sizeable employment creators. The problems are plenty, starting from infrastructure both in terms of access to tourist places and facilities in places of interest. The responsibility to boost tourism is with both the central and state governments. There is also the question of social issues such as safety and conservative cultural attitudes.

In 2019, till May, foreign tourist arrivals rose by 1.8 percent over a year ago, while in 2018 they had risen by 5.2 percent. This can grow much faster if the enabling infrastructure and environment is created for tourists, both domestic and foreign. The 2019-20 interim budget had an allocation of Rs1106 crore for integrated development of tourist circuit while the total budget for the ministry was Rs 2189 crore, marginally higher than the previous year’s revised estimates. More needs to be done, both in the form of allocations and a comprehensive state-central initiative to drive up tourism arrivals and revenues.