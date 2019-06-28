App
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget Snapshots | The mission to end open defecation by building toilets

The government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA), the Clean India campaign launched in 2014, has increased citizens’ access to toilets and reduced open defecation in India.

The government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA), the Clean India campaign launched in 2014, has increased citizens’ access to toilets and reduced open defecation in India.  The execution has been at par with the budget allocations as over 9 crores toilets have been constructed in the past 5 years (under this scheme), which has resulted in a significant jump in toilet coverage in villages - from 38-39 per cent in October 2014 to around 98-99 percent currently.budget-swacch-bharat

There is still some debate and doubt over whether building toilets alone is enough and on the need for water and even greater awareness to eliminate defecation in the open. While the tapering of funds and toilets constructed suggests that this campaign’s key objective of constructing toilets may have been met, a robust allocation towards SBA in this year's Budget would indicate the government’s continued focus on improving sanitation and promoting hygienic health practices across the rural hinterland.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 12:43 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Snapshots #Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan

