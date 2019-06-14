App
Budget
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 11:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget Snapshots | Rising incremental credit to deposit ratio calls for budgetary measures to spur deposit growth

If the budget introduces measures to encourage savers to direct more flows to bank deposits, then banks could lower interest rates

India needs an economic stimulus, to emerge from a slowdown that is taking root. One possible answer is an expansionary fiscal policy where the government spends more to create demand and encourages economic activity. That doesn’t seem to be an easy solution with a high fiscal deficit. The other answer is a monetary stimulus by lowering interest rates. The Reserve Bank of India has already reduced policy interest rates by 75 basis points (1 percent equals 100 basis points) in 2019.Incremental Credit Deposit Ratio

But borrowers are not seeing it, as banks have not passed on the reduction. One reason for the weak transmission is tardy growth in deposits, which affects the ability of banks to lower deposit rates. This is reflected in a high incremental credit to deposit ratio. The budget could introduce measures to encourage savers to direct more flows to bank deposits. This could take the form of tax incentives or even by lowering rates on small savings schemes.

First Published on Jun 14, 2019 11:57 am

tags #Budget 2019 #credit #Deposit #interest rates #RBI

