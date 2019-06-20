App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2019 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget Snapshots | Many companies enjoy a lower effective tax rate, weakening the case for corporate tax rate cuts

The reluctance to lower the rate stems from the fact that the effective tax rate paid by many companies is much lower, due to exemptions available under law

On paper, the Narendra Modi government is in favour of a lower corporate tax rate. This pronouncement in its first budget after it got elected in 2014 raised hopes of a lower corporate tax rate. While the government did take some steps, this chiefly benefited smaller companies. The reason for the reluctance to lower the rate stems from the fact that the effective tax rate paid by many companies is much lower, due to exemptions available under law.

In the chart alongside, consider the second and third columns, with ETR in the 0-20 percent and 20-25 percent ranges.

Together, the companies in this category contribute to around half of the sample’s profit but their contribution to the tax liability is only a third. Government data shows that larger companies are able to lower their ETR much more than smaller companies. Therefore, the government wants to phase out exemptions for all companies, if it has to lower the standard rate. There is opposition to such a move as it can upset profits of many companies. Whether the Modi 2.0 government has any fresh ideas on this subject will be revealed in Nirmala Sitharaman’s maiden budget.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 20, 2019 02:00 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #ETR #Nirmala Sitharaman

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.