Budget Snapshots | Many companies enjoy a lower effective tax rate, weakening the case for corporate tax rate cuts

On paper, the Narendra Modi government is in favour of a lower corporate tax rate. This pronouncement in its first budget after it got elected in 2014 raised hopes of a lower corporate tax rate. While the government did take some steps, this chiefly benefited smaller companies. The reason for the reluctance to lower the rate stems from the fact that the effective tax rate paid by many companies is much lower, due to exemptions available under law.
In the chart alongside, consider the second and third columns, with ETR in the 0-20 percent and 20-25 percent ranges.Together, the companies in this category contribute to around half of the sample's profit but their contribution to the tax liability is only a third. Government data shows that larger companies are able to lower their ETR much more than smaller companies. Therefore, the government wants to phase out exemptions for all companies, if it has to lower the standard rate. There is opposition to such a move as it can upset profits of many companies. Whether the Modi 2.0 government has any fresh ideas on this subject will be revealed in Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden budget.