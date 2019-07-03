Budget Snapshots | Higher growth in direct taxes is a win for equity

An increase in the direct tax/GDP ratio compared to indirect tax is a welcome development from the equity standpoint
India’s total tax to GDP has been gently inching up over the years but nowhere near the desired levels yet. While work remains to be done on this front, a factor to be considered is the contribution of direct and indirect taxes.
The chart shows the direct tax and indirect tax as a percentage of GDP from 2011-12. Since 2015-16, direct tax/GDP has risen much faster than the indirect tax/GDP ratio. In fact, indirect tax/GDP has been virtually stagnant, and with GST collections falling short of expectations may continue to do so.
