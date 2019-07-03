App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Days hours minutes

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget Snapshots | Higher growth in direct taxes is a win for equity

An increase in the direct tax/GDP ratio compared to indirect tax is a welcome development from the equity standpoint

India’s total tax to GDP has been gently inching up over the years but nowhere near the desired levels yet. While work remains to be done on this front, a factor to be considered is the contribution of direct and indirect taxes.

The chart shows the direct tax and indirect tax as a percentage of GDP from 2011-12. Since 2015-16, direct tax/GDP has risen much faster than the indirect tax/GDP ratio. In fact, indirect tax/GDP has been virtually stagnant, and with GST collections falling short of expectations may continue to do so.

Tax percentage of GDP

Close
An increase in the direct tax/GDP ratio compared to indirect tax is a welcome development from the equity standpoint. Direct taxes are progressive in terms of higher tax at a higher income slab, affecting the rich more than the rest. In indirect taxes, that’s not the case. The GST on telecom, for instance, affects all income classes equally as a proportion of their spending. The upcoming Budget may see the government adopt measures to increase direct tax collections, by a wealth/inheritance tax.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 3, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget Snapshots #Taxation

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.