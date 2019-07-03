Budget Snapshots | Higher growth in direct taxes is a win for equity

India’s total tax to GDP has been gently inching up over the years but nowhere near the desired levels yet. While work remains to be done on this front, a factor to be considered is the contribution of direct and indirect taxes.

The chart shows the direct tax and indirect tax as a percentage of GDP from 2011-12. Since 2015-16, direct tax/GDP has risen much faster than the indirect tax/GDP ratio. In fact, indirect tax/GDP has been virtually stagnant, and with GST collections falling short of expectations may continue to do so.

An increase in the direct tax/GDP ratio compared to indirect tax is a welcome development from the equity standpoint. Direct taxes are progressive in terms of higher tax at a higher income slab, affecting the rich more than the rest. In indirect taxes, that’s not the case. The GST on telecom, for instance, affects all income classes equally as a proportion of their spending. The upcoming Budget may see the government adopt measures to increase direct tax collections, by a wealth/inheritance tax.