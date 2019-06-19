App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 12:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Budget Snapshots | Government is being forced to be realistic about disinvestment targets

In the past 10 years, the disinvestment target has been realised only twice, in the most recent two fiscals.

Representative Image
The government has been using disinvestments of public sector units (PSU) as one way of bridging the fiscal deficit. Even that has not been an easy task. In the past 10 years, the target has been realised only twice, in the most recent two fiscals. The disinvestment target for FY20 and FY21 has been pegged at Rs 90,000 and Rs 80,000 crore, respectively.

The NDA government has attempted to sell very small stakes in profitable PSUs in the secondary market, but has shied away from handing them over to private investors. If a strategic sale has been considered, it has been in very small and usually unprofitable enterprises.

Given weaker than expected GST collections and a subdued economic environment, whether the government changes its conservative stance on divesting PSUs remains to be seen.

Disinvestment Target

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 12:31 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #disinvestment

