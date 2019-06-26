Budget snapshots | Education sector has suffered from under-funding and neglect

That adage of teaching a man how to fish and you feed him for life holds true in India. While we have a problem of unemployment that needs to be resolved, we also have a problem of poor education standards in the country. The budgetary allocation for education as a percent of GDP, both at the central and state level, actually declined between 2011-12 and 2014-15 before regaining lost ground in the ensuing years, according to the latest available indiabudget.gov.in/economicsurvey/doc/vol2chapter/echap10_vol2.pdf">Economic Survey.

One of the focus areas in the Economic Survey was the rising cost of expenditure, especially with gap growing between expenditure on private education and public education. The average annual private expenditure on general education per student (primary and above) has increased from Rs2461 in 2007-08 to Rs6788 in 2014.Private coaching contributes to one-third the cost of education in secondary levels in rural areas. If the government wants to improve education outcomes, then it has to step in to ensure that education remains affordable so that people attain the right skills. The government also needs to ensure that such skills remain relevant, so that people are employable after passing out.