Last Updated : Jun 17, 2019 01:38 PM IST

Budget Snapshots | Capital goods sector deserves priority in Budget 2019

If Make in India gets a much-needed push in the Budget, then capital goods' companies can hope for a revival in demand

Representative image
Declining capital goods production levels indicate a weak performance by the manufacturing sector, hampering its ability to raise investments. If the manufacturing sector does well, then utilization levels will increase and entrepreneurs will be encourage enough to make more investments.

Capital Goods Production

The government had launched the Make in India initiative in September 2014 to encourage companies to manufacture in India. It is expected that the upcoming budget will have measures to spur the manufacturing sector’s growth with a focus on reviving the capex cycle. After all, the government’s ability to fund capital investments can only go so far, ultimately the private sector has to step in to take growth forward.

First Published on Jun 17, 2019 01:37 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Capital Goods

