Budget Snapshots | Capital goods sector deserves priority in Budget 2019

Declining capital goods production levels indicate a weak performance by the manufacturing sector, hampering its ability to raise investments. If the manufacturing sector does well, then utilization levels will increase and entrepreneurs will be encourage enough to make more investments.

The government had launched the Make in India initiative in September 2014 to encourage companies to manufacture in India. It is expected that the upcoming budget will have measures to spur the manufacturing sector’s growth with a focus on reviving the capex cycle. After all, the government’s ability to fund capital investments can only go so far, ultimately the private sector has to step in to take growth forward. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.