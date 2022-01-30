MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Register Now!Join us for the second Moneycontrol 'Future of Mobility' panel discussion, presented by Volvo Cars India on January 31, 2022 at 4pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessBudget

    Budget should bring more PLI rates to boost job creation in manufacturing: CII

    The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested that employment-intensive sectors such as leather and food processing could be provided an incentive scheme to attract investments and create employment.

    PTI
    January 30, 2022 / 03:10 PM IST
    Representational picture

    Representational picture

    Ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23, industry body CII on Sunday pitched for additional incentive rates to be included in the Production Linked Incentive Schemes based on the number of jobs created. The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has suggested that employment-intensive sectors such as leather and food processing could be provided an incentive scheme to attract investments and create employment.

    "With the imperative to support jobs and create new employment as the country recovers from the pandemic, CII suggests that the Budget add a job-creation component to the incentive. CII also recommends that more employment-intensive sectors be brought under the purview of the PLI schemes which will greatly encourage investments in these sectors," CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee said.

    ALSO READ: Budget 2022 | CII seeks measures to step up demand, boost jobs and private investments

    The incentives could be based on the proposed number of jobs being created in the project, giving higher weightage to job creation in the PLI schemes, said CII. Apart from the PLI scheme for employment, CII brought out a range of measures that could be taken up in the forthcoming Budget that would help jobs to gain traction as the pandemic impact is being felt across income classes.

    To provide relief to workers hit by the pandemic in the rural areas, the chamber recommended that the outlay for MGNREGA be enhanced considerably to support the rural poor, which would also encourage consumption growth. It also suggested that Section 80JJAA of the Income Tax Act which provides for benefits for new workers with less than a threshold income of wages of Rs 25,000 per month should enhance the limit to encourage higher skilled jobs creation.

    Close

    Related stories

    Moreover, CII stated that 'on the job' training should be extended to all sectors with industry associations as third-party agencies for scaling up apprenticeship. To reduce the compliance burden for MSMEs in hiring apprentices, it said a fund could be set up to build a real-time information system as a platform to bridge information gaps between workers looking for work and MSMEs looking for workers.

    The industry body recommended that exports of labour-intensive goods can be stepped up with special economic zones, coastal zones and industrial parks with benefits that are WTO compatible.
    PTI
    Tags: #Budget 2022 #CII #job creation #PLI rates #Union Budget 2022-23
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 03:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.